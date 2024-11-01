iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1409 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.70. 1,349,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $27.43.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

