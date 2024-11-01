iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 343,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 165.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 108,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 67,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 69,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IAU opened at $51.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

