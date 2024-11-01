iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.38 and last traded at $32.40. Approximately 11,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67.

iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (HYGW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe HYG BuyWrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and writing one-month call options against the shares.

