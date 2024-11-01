iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ) Trading Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.29 and last traded at $25.30. 24,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBMQ. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. STAR Financial Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

