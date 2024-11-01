iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IBTJ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 156,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,406. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

