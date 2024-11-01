iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0722 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
IBTJ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. 156,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,406. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $22.22.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
