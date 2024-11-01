iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 17,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,797,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,827,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,033,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,317,000 after purchasing an additional 281,339 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,268,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 245,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

EMB stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $90.18. 7,574,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,015,393. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.01 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average of $90.31.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

