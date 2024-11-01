iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Lessened by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,861 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,204.2% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $73.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.