iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 168.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. 2,874,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

