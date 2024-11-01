iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Bought by Valued Wealth Advisors LLC

Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 26,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. 4,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $29.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $28.40.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

