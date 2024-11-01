iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stake Raised by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 126,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,813,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.84.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.