iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $14,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 203,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $35.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

