iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Raised by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,940,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS:USMV opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average is $86.52. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

