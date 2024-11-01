iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after purchasing an additional 999,735 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after buying an additional 727,760 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after buying an additional 863,219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,462,000 after buying an additional 172,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after acquiring an additional 73,653 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.42. 1,933,215 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.18 and its 200-day moving average is $171.22.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

