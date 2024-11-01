iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1653 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.54. 3,800,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,502. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $33.59.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.