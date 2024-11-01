iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1653 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.54. 3,800,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,502. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $33.59.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

