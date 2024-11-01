iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Objectivity Squared LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,440,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,194,000 after buying an additional 70,330 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWD stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.13. 745,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,480. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $193.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

