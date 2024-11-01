iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Increased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,639 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after buying an additional 1,067,086 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after buying an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 456,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 978,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,263,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IWR stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,588. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.