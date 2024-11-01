iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.39 and last traded at $122.10, with a volume of 72122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.25.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.