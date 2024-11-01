iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 38.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,886 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 37,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

IYE stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $51.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

