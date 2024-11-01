ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Lowered to $163.00 at Robert W. Baird

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Shares of ITT opened at $140.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average of $136.12. ITT has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in ITT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,340,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,512,000 after buying an additional 351,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ITT by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 723,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,434,000 after purchasing an additional 80,652 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in ITT by 73.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 681,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 288,671 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

