Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,656 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $13,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 63.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITRN opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $531.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.42%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

(Free Report)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.