Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Francis Mckay Sells 11,755 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,816.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jabil Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of JBL traded up $4.58 on Friday, reaching $127.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.60 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 331,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Jabil by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 91,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

View Our Latest Report on JBL

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.