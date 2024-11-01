Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Acquires 4,051 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up about 3.1% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Trade Desk by 48.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 163,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 85,380 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 16,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,008,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $120.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $123.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

