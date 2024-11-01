James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 325.26 ($4.22) and traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.47). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 343.50 ($4.45), with a volume of 6,189 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of James Fisher and Sons to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.86) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £171.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 352.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 326.12.

James Fisher and Sons plc operates as an engineering services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

