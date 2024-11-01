James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 325.26 ($4.22) and traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.47). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 343.50 ($4.45), with a volume of 6,189 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of James Fisher and Sons to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.86) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
James Fisher and Sons Price Performance
About James Fisher and Sons
James Fisher and Sons plc operates as an engineering services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than James Fisher and Sons
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.