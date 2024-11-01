Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $41.59 and last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 144454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JHG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,087.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,087.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 70.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

