Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VNLA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 204,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,008. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.66. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $49.11.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
