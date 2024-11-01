Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Issues Earnings Results

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Janus International Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Janus International Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,301. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Janus International Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

