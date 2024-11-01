Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and traded as low as $19.50. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 292 shares changing hands.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $84.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

