Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and traded as low as $19.50. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 292 shares changing hands.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $84.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36.
Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Dividend Announcement
About Jeffersonville Bancorp
Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jeffersonville Bancorp
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.