JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.37. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.88%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.