JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 145.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Visa by 970.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

V stock opened at $289.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.50. The company has a market cap of $528.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.99 and a twelve month high of $296.34.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.07.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

