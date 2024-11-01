JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $776,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Ally Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 340,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

