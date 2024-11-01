JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 690 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 485.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after buying an additional 5,331,540 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,580 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after buying an additional 123,866 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of VGT opened at $582.30 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $401.89 and a 52-week high of $612.05. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $580.61 and a 200 day moving average of $560.45.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.