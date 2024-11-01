JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 230,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 798,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after buying an additional 24,815 shares in the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 987,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,017,000 after buying an additional 30,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $41.94 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $43.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

