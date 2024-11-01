JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 472.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after buying an additional 171,166 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Realty Income by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

