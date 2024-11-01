John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Bought by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. TNF LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. TNF LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 144,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 104.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,965. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.46 and a 12-month high of $61.52.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

