JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $250.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.56.

F5 stock opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. F5 has a 12-month low of $149.40 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. F5’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

F5 announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network technology company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,066.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,359,543.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,066.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,702 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in F5 by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,242 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in F5 by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,906 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

