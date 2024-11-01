JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 229.50 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 233.50 ($3.03). 167,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 245,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($3.03).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £191.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 215.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 218.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 2.73 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -956.52%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.