JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Purchased by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 68.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 179,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1451 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

