K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Trading Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 62,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 67,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.75 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About K2 Gold

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.

