Klaytn (KLAY) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $489.06 million and approximately $583,446.17 worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn launched on June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,855,887,677 coins and its circulating supply is 3,803,678,792 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is the native utility token of the Kaia blockchain, developed through the integration of Kakao’s Klaytn and LINE’s Finschia networks. The token enables core network functions, including transaction fees, validator incentives, staking, and governance. Kaia’s design focuses on making Web3 accessible to a broader audience across Asia, supported by strategic collaborations and integration with major applications like LINE and Kakaotalk.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

