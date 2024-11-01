KOK (KOK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $148,811.28

KOK (KOK) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. KOK has a total market cap of $148,811.28 and approximately $44,583.29 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded down 50.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00006922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70,112.33 or 1.00016573 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00006783 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006153 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00058648 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000035 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.000309 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $70,284.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

