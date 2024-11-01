Komodo (KMD) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $31.26 million and approximately $850,464.27 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00053146 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00032064 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,551,415 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

