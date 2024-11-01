Konnect Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Konnect token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Konnect has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $139,217.41 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,034.57 or 1.00362293 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,806.97 or 1.00036136 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Konnect Token Profile
Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,217,000,010 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.
Buying and Selling Konnect
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.
