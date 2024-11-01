Konnect Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Konnect token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Konnect has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $139,217.41 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Konnect alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,034.57 or 1.00362293 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,806.97 or 1.00036136 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,217,000,010 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect (KCT) is a UK-based blockchain platform that fuses a lifestyle membership model with its KCT token. It seeks to unite the digital and real worlds by incorporating cryptocurrency and NFTs into traditional business models, thereby forming a B2B2C ecosystem. The KCT token, adhering to the ERC20 utility token standard, unlocks exclusive benefits such as discounts on luxury items and services from its partner network. Distinguishing itself, Konnect integrates both online and offline services, encompassing e-commerce, NFT trading, and payment systems. It also authenticates transactions using an NFT certification system. Membership is accessible through staking KCT tokens, with various tiers offering diverse benefits. Overseen by a specialised team, Konnect utilises blockchain technology to offer enhanced solutions for both businesses and consumers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.