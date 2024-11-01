Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.40 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Singular Research raised shares of Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOP

Koppers Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $704.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.17 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.72%. Koppers’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,516. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 20.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 97,586 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 47.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Koppers by 170.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Koppers by 186.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter worth $96,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.