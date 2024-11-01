Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 12,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $250,275.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,350.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,297.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 12,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $250,275.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,350.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,501. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $25.91.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

