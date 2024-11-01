Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.10.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTOS
Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of KTOS stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $25.91.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.