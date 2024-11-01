Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Kronos Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Kronos Worldwide has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of KRO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,887. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,154.00 and a beta of 1.15. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

See Also

