Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Update

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,700 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Semanteon Capital Management LP increased its position in Kronos Worldwide by 34.1% in the third quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 38,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $1,521,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.5% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

KRO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,877. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,154.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.19 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading

