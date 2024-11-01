KRYZA Exchange (KRX) Price Down 0% This Week

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. KRYZA Exchange has a market capitalization of $51.60 million and approximately $1,098.47 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KRYZA Exchange has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One KRYZA Exchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KRYZA Exchange

KRYZA Exchange was first traded on October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken. KRYZA Exchange’s official website is www.kryza.io.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00653461 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KRYZA Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KRYZA Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

