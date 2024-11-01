Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Mr. Martin Tian has notified the company’s Board of Directors of his decision to step down as a Board member, effective October 26, 2024. The resignation was communicated by Landsea Holdings Corp., which intends to appoint a replacement director following the guidelines set by the Fourth Amended and Restated Stockholder’s Agreement between the Company and Holdings.

Get alerts:

It is important to note that Mr. Tian’s departure was unrelated to any disagreements with the company regarding its operational matters, policies, or practices.

The 8-K filing did not provide detailed reasons for Mr. Tian’s resignation, but it signifies a change within the leadership structure of the company. Landsea Homes, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, can be reached at (949) 345-8080.

The Nasdaq-listed Landsea Homes Corporation, representing common stock and warrants exercisable for common stock, will observe updates as a new director is appointed to the Board following Mr. Tian’s departure.

This information was disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Landsea Homes Corporation remains committed to transparent communication with its shareholders and stakeholders, ensuring the continuity of effective governance and decision-making processes within the company.

The disclosure signifies a notable change in the company’s Board of Directors and underscores the importance of succession planning and corporate governance within Landsea Homes Corporation.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Landsea Homes’s 8K filing here.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

Recommended Stories