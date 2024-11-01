Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.2 %

LSTR traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.95. The company had a trading volume of 129,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,583. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.19 and a 200-day moving average of $182.36. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $165.39 and a 1-year high of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

