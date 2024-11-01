Lantronix (LTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Lantronix to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Lantronix has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.110 EPS.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million.

Lantronix stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.97 million, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.95. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

LTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 8,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $33,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,373,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,492,144. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 85,065 shares of company stock worth $356,232 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

