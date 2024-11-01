Lantronix (LTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Lantronix to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Lantronix has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.110 EPS.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million.
Lantronix Price Performance
Lantronix stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.97 million, a P/E ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.95. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Lantronix
Insider Buying and Selling at Lantronix
In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 8,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $33,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,373,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,492,144. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 85,065 shares of company stock worth $356,232 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Lantronix Company Profile
Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lantronix
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.